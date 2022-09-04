Azad takes potshots at Altaf Bukhari; showers praises on Farooq

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday aimed at barbs at J&K Apni Party (JKAP) leadership, though obliquely, to return the sharp criticism he (Azad) had been garnering from the latter (JKAP) since his resignation from the Congress.
While addressing a political rally- his first after his resignation from the grand-old party of India, Azad without naming Apni Party or his president sharply responded to his (Syed Altaf Bukhari’s) censuring of Azad for ditching J&K and not doing enough as an impactful parliamentarian to avoid the developments that unfolded on August 5, 2019 or afterwards.
And the former Chief Minister did all this in his inimitable style, narrating the sequences of his efforts to reach out to Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370; his opposition to the move in the Parliament; how he was returned from Srinagar airport and how he managed to reach to people of Kashmir following the intervention of the Supreme Court.
In the same breath, he showered praises on National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah for his “statesmanship” qualities despite being a political rival.
In his oblique tirade against his political detractors, he did not spare Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yet it was milder and BJP almost did not find mention.