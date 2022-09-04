Azad targets AICC leadership, says we made Congress with blood and sweat not by computers and tweets

Taking a dig at those, who raised question mark over his intention and loyalty towards Congress even after he quit, Azad stated, “We did not sign any bond to procure our bail or release. The authorities were forced to release us bowing down to our unflinching resolve. I feel pity on those taking dig at me. Congress Hamney Banai Hai Apne Khoon Aur Paseenay Se Banai Hai...Yeh Computer Se Nahin Bani Hai; Tweet Se Nahin Bani Hai, Yeh SMS Se Nahin Bani Hai; Galat Afwaahein Hamarey Khilaf Poorey Hindustan Aur J&K Mein Failaaney Se Nahin Bani Hai (We’ve made Congress..we’ve nurtured it with our blood and sweat..; This is not a creation of computer, tweet (Twitter) or SMS or the nasty propaganda or falsehood as is being spread across India including J&K, against us.”

“We belong to that clan of leaders who are mass leaders, who belong to people and are attached to roots. We live for them (people) and die for them. Farmers, labourers, our youth, daughters and sisters, our downtrodden, underprivileged sections – they live in our hearts and vice-versa. Our heart beats for them. However, those, who try to defame us, have no say among the masses. Their reach, their approach is only up to computers, Twitter and SMSes. That’s why the Congress has vanished and is not visible on ground,” he mocked.

Continuing his tirade, the former Chief Minister said, “I pray to God that we should continue to remain grounded, in touch with masses and alive to ground realities while they (Congress leaders) remain restricted to their tweeting (space).

They should continue feel happy by only tweeting but we should continue to get opportunity to serve poor and downtrodden. We will feel happy to live and die for a common man, a farmer and a labourer rather than to live like an aristocrat. We wish them good luck so that they continue to be “arrogant ruler of their fiefdom.

”We will feel contented as one among the poor masses, serving them and walking along.”

He wrapped up blistering offensive at a cautious yet poetic note as he recited: Ibtida-e-Ishq Hai, Rota Hai Kya; Aagey Aagey Dekhiye Hota Hai Kya!