Azad targets AICC leadership, says we made Congress with blood and sweat not by computers and tweets

Jammu: Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday launched a vitriolic yet covert assault here in Jammu to demolish his previous party and its leadership. He asserted that the leaders like him had made the Congress party with their sweat and blood and it was not creation of “computer, tweets or deceitful SMSes.”
Azad also used the occasion to deliver a stern message to those taking his new political move lightly. By describing his new political innings as just a beginning (Ibtida), he asked them to remain watchful of what would unfold in the days to come.
He was addressing his maiden yet well-attended rally after severing his five-decade long association with Congress and the venue was the Sainik Farms on the Jammu outskirts.
Curiously, his offensive and quirky one-liners were well-timed as almost at the same time AICC leadership was busy holding its hyped “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” rally in the union capital to train its blazing guns on the central government.
In his first-ever rally anywhere in the country after resigning from Congress, though Azad did not name anyone, not even Rahul Gandhi or Jairam Ramesh; yet his oblique verbal assault clearly indicated that he had not exhausted his ammunition yet.
He began with his outburst stating that he was not like any other person from Delhi or like the one who would use computer comfortably sitting in the confines of his house at (New) Delhi to send deceitful messages to spread propaganda.
“I’m a person who is attached to roots using common man as my eyes and ears. Whenever I was entrusted the responsibility of any state, I would never spend time in the city but would visit villages and stay with Panchs and Sarpanchs even as general secretary to know the ground realities. Today Congress leaders would court arrest as publicity stunt. That is why the Congress is not able to cut the ice with the masses at present and grow further. Contrarily, when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was arrested and sent to Tihar in 1978, I spent over a month there (Tihar) in gruelling winter. I was arrested when in the capacity of All India Youth Congress (AIYC) general secretary I was leading a protest rally comprising around 5000 youth Congress leaders against Indiraji’s arrest,” he recalled those trying circumstances for the party.
Taking a dig at those, who raised question mark over his intention and loyalty towards Congress even after he quit, Azad stated, “We did not sign any bond to procure our bail or release. The authorities were forced to release us bowing down to our unflinching resolve. I feel pity on those taking dig at me. Congress Hamney Banai Hai Apne Khoon Aur Paseenay Se Banai Hai...Yeh Computer Se Nahin Bani Hai; Tweet Se Nahin Bani Hai, Yeh SMS Se Nahin Bani Hai; Galat Afwaahein Hamarey Khilaf Poorey Hindustan Aur J&K Mein Failaaney Se Nahin Bani Hai (We’ve made Congress..we’ve nurtured it with our blood and sweat..; This is not a creation of computer, tweet (Twitter) or SMS or the nasty propaganda or falsehood as is being spread across India including J&K, against us.”
“We belong to that clan of leaders who are mass leaders, who belong to people and are attached to roots. We live for them (people) and die for them. Farmers, labourers, our youth, daughters and sisters, our downtrodden, underprivileged sections – they live in our hearts and vice-versa. Our heart beats for them. However, those, who try to defame us, have no say among the masses. Their reach, their approach is only up to computers, Twitter and SMSes. That’s why the Congress has vanished and is not visible on ground,” he mocked.
Continuing his tirade, the former Chief Minister said, “I pray to God that we should continue to remain grounded, in touch with masses and alive to ground realities while they (Congress leaders) remain restricted to their tweeting (space).
They should continue feel happy by only tweeting but we should continue to get opportunity to serve poor and downtrodden. We will feel happy to live and die for a common man, a farmer and a labourer rather than to live like an aristocrat. We wish them good luck so that they continue to be “arrogant ruler of their fiefdom.
”We will feel contented as one among the poor masses, serving them and walking along.”
He wrapped up blistering offensive at a cautious yet poetic note as he recited: Ibtida-e-Ishq Hai, Rota Hai Kya; Aagey Aagey Dekhiye Hota Hai Kya!