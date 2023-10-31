Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Meri Maati Mera Desh programme | J&K adjudged best-performing State, UT

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir emerged as a leader in celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ programme.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta received the Best Performing State and UT award from the Prime Minister on Tuesday, which is also its foundation day, at the closing ceremony of ‘Meri Maati Meta Desh’ at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

The statement said that this was in line with the positive spirit of the progress post-August 2019.

It said that this had manifested itself many times recently, with performance under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being the latest evidence of the enthusiasm.

The statement said that the programme was organised across all parts of J&K with exemplary and vibrant participation of the public, in general, and youth in particular.