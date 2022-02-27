Azad’s nephew joins BJP | Cong, NC, PDP only enjoyed luxuries of power: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: Mubashir Azad, a youth leader from Doda and the nephew of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters at the BJP headquarters in Jammu.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina welcomed Mubashir, who was closely associated with Congress Working President Rahul Gandhi for a long time.
Addressing media persons, Mubashir said that he was “deeply hurt over the disrespect of his uncle (Ghulam Nabi Azad) by the present Congress leadership in J&K and the Centre”. He said that the way Congress treated the former chief minister hurt the sentiments of the people.
Mubashir stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given recognition to the efforts of the former chief minister He said that while there was infighting within the Congress, PM Modi gained the trust of the people. “We pledge to stand with PM Modi and BJP in the interest of the society and the nation,” Mubashir said.
Earlier, Raina welcomed Mubashir along with other new entrants into the party fold and expressed hope that they would not only strengthen the party in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and other areas but also encourage the youth from the entire region of J&K to work for the nation and the society.
Raina said that the parties like Congress, National Conference (NC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “did nothing other than enjoying the luxuries of power”.
He said that it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government that took “substantial steps to make sure that the democracy was strengthened at the basic level in Jammu and Kashmir giving rights to every community living here. Raina said that the policies of the BJP leadership were being appreciated by one and all and that was the reason that almost daily, active social and political personalities were coming forward to embrace the party to serve the masses.