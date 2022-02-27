Azad’s nephew joins BJP | Cong, NC, PDP only enjoyed luxuries of power: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: Mubashir Azad, a youth leader from Doda and the nephew of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters at the BJP headquarters in Jammu.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina welcomed Mubashir, who was closely associated with Congress Working President Rahul Gandhi for a long time.

Addressing media persons, Mubashir said that he was “deeply hurt over the disrespect of his uncle (Ghulam Nabi Azad) by the present Congress leadership in J&K and the Centre”. He said that the way Congress treated the former chief minister hurt the sentiments of the people.