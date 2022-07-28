Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra | First batch of yatris to reach Rajouri today

Rajouri: The first batch of annual Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra will reach Rajouri on Friday afternoon.

The security setup has put in place a multi-tier plan that include heavy deployment of forces for smooth conduct of yatra.

The pilgrimage is taking place after a gap of two years as it remained suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.

Jammu and Kashmir police, army as well as central paramilitary forces will guard yatra convoy, yatra route and halt points.

Several other adequate security measures have been taken that include quick reaction teams deployment as well as of traffic management squads.