Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra | First batch of yatris to reach Rajouri today

Rajouri: The first batch of annual Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra will reach Rajouri on Friday afternoon.
The security setup has put in place a multi-tier plan that include heavy deployment of forces for smooth conduct of yatra.
The pilgrimage is taking place after a gap of two years as it remained suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions.
Jammu and Kashmir police, army as well as central paramilitary forces will guard yatra convoy, yatra route and halt points.
Several other adequate security measures have been taken that include quick reaction teams deployment as well as of traffic management squads.
The annual pilgrimage of Baba Budha Amarnath is of vital importance in which batches of yatra are flagged off from Jammu towards Poonch and yatris pay obeisance at Baba Budha Amarnath temple located in Poonch Mandi area of Poonch district.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that along with other arrangements for this smooth conduct of Yatra made by civil administration as well as different Hindu organisations, the security arrangements have been finalised and security plan has been implemented in letter and spirit under the close supervision of senior officers.
" There are several important aspects of the security plan which cannot be put in public domain but some generalised steps are there which are part of general SOPs during any such pilgrimage," official sources said.
They added that all the halt points in Rajouri and Poonch districts have been put under strong security cover and vigil and there will be multi-tier security apparatus in place around all these points where even the heights are being dominated by troops.
They further stated that yatra convoy will be allowed to move only via Jammu—Rajouri- Poonch national highway where a strong mobile security cover will travel along the yatra vehicles while all the areas on highway as well as heights alongside will remain tightly guarded through heavy deployment.
Alongside, there will remain a heavy deployment of police, army and CAPFs at highway route of yatra as well as in all areas concerning yatra.
Official sources further informed that Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have also been framed for swift response to any need besides special traffic management squads have also been constituted to ensure a proper management of traffic during yatra movement.
On the other hand, the Baba Budha Amarnath temple located in Mandi town area of Poonch town has also been put under a tight security cover where pilgrim management has also been put on priority.