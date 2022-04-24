Banihal reeling under darkness during Ramadhan: Sajjad Shaheen

“The situation has gone from bad to worse during the past one week as power cuts are more frequent and extended during the evening hours,”Shaheen said.

He added that Banihal and its far off areas have been facing the worst power crisis that has compounded the problems of the people.

He said that people are facing prolonged power cuts due to which they have to spend maximum hours in darkness and added that people living in some villages complain that they are receiving electricity for only one or two hours in a day and for the rest of the time they have to remain in darkness.