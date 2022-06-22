Banks have huge role in helping J&K to double up economy in next 5 years: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today said J&K government is envisaging to double the size of economy in coming five years and banks have a huge role to play in realising the target.

He made these comments while chairing the 7th Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committee meeting in Srinagar to review achievements of banks and financial institutions operating in Jammu and Kashmir for the year ended March 2022.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Industries & Commerce, Vivek Bharadwaj, Principal Secretary, HUDD Dheeraj Gupta, MD & CEO, J&K Bank ( Convenor J&K UTLBC) Baldev Prakash, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Kamal P. Patnaik and other senior functionaries of the Government, RBI, NABARD, Banks, LDMs, line departments, insurance companies were also present on the occasion.