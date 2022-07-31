Be part of J&K’s growth story: Rana to diaspora

Nagrota: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday made a passionate appeal to J&K diaspora to participate and play a proactive role in the growth story of Jammu and Kashmir, saying such an effort will be in consonance with the great philosophy “ strengthen the roots.”

“It is heartening to see those away from their native places in pursuit of careers and other avocations for decades remembering their origin and contributing in whatever manner they can,” Rana said while inaugurating a venture here set up by a son of the soil Suneet Kumar, who has remained HR head of a multinational corporate house for 18 years.

The senior BJP leader hailed the interest being evinced by the J&K Diaspora for welfare and upliftment of the places of their birth despite being far-away and even abroad, saying the remittances in terms of societal development is inspiring and laudable.