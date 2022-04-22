BGSBU celebrates World Earth Day

Vice Chancellor said that the Earth Day is celebrated to spread awareness about issues, including pollution, deforestation and global warming. Vice Chancellor congratulated the departments for organising various events on the occasion.

Dr. A. A. Shah, Associate Dean, School of Biosciences and Biotechnology in his address said that the Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis as the first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement and is now recommended as the planet's largest civic event. Dr. Shreekar Pant, Coordinator, Centre for Biodiversity Studies in his welcome address stressed that every year on April 22, “we celebrate our mother earth with 'World Earth Day, which marks the anniversary of the Modern Environmental movement.”

Students from Environmental Sciences, CBS, Arabic, Botany, Biotechnology and Islamic Studies participated in the Symposium. Humaira Hamid and Snober Fayaz of M. Sc. Environmental Sciences secured first and second position while the third position was bagged by Zahid Ahmed Naik from the Department of Islamic Studies. The proceeding of the program and a formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Mamta Bhat.