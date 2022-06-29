Bhalla,Taj appointed conveners

Srinagar: As per the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Udaipur Declaration, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Wednesday appointed two senior leaders as conveners for Unite India Movement “Programme” (Bharat Jodo Yatra).

JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla and Former Minister Taj Mohi U Din were appointed by the party as conveners for the very significant initiative Unite India Movement as per the Udaipur Declaration of AICC.