Bhalla,Taj appointed conveners

Srinagar: As per the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Udaipur Declaration, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Wednesday appointed two senior leaders as conveners for Unite India Movement “Programme” (Bharat Jodo Yatra).
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla and Former Minister Taj Mohi U Din were appointed by the party as conveners for the very significant initiative Unite India Movement as per the Udaipur Declaration of AICC.
The conveners will have close coordination with AICC with regard to implementation of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kashmir to Kanaykumari as resolved in the Udaipur Chintan Shivir.
This was disclosed by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir in Srinagar today.