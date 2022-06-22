Bharadwaj replaces Dulloo as JKLFC chairman

Jammu: Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department Vivek Bharadwaj, IAS, has been nominated as the Chairman Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC).

As per GAD order, his nomination has been made in place of Atal Dulloo, IAS, for a period not exceeding three years.

“In exercise of powers vested in the Government of Jammu & Kashmir under Section 15 (1) of the State Finance Corporation Act, 1951, Vivek Bharadwaj, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department is hereby nominated as Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) in place of Atal Dulloo, IAS, for a period not exceeding three years,” the order read.