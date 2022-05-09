Bhardwaj inaugurates several projects completed during 2021-22

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj, today e-inaugurated various projects and schemes completed during the financial year 2021-2022.
He also attended a workshop on “GeM Procurement and Supply Chain Management (DVDMS) organized by JKMSCL at Banquet hall here.
The inaugurated projects in the Jammu division included 50 bedded Hospital at SDH Gandoh, Nursing College Kishtwar, Additional Block at DH Samba, Sub-district Hospital Akhnoor and PHC Kathua.
Similarly, the projects inaugurated for the Kashmir division included GNM School Ganderbal, Sub-district Hospital Pakerpora Budgam, Nursing College Sopore, Drug Ware House Baramula, NTPHC Karewa Rampora.
In addition, some projects of GMC Srinagar were also inaugurated including upgradation of Radiation Oncology Department SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Nursing College, Paramedical Science College and Hostels at GMC Srinagar, Burn unit centre at SMHS Hospital Srinagar. Further projects related to the installation of a firefighting system at CD Hospital Jammu as well as the installation of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for catering both CD and psychiatry Hospital Jammu were also e-Inaugurated by ACS.
Also, makeshift arrangements of MBBS students at GMC Baramulla as well as the installation of oxygen generation plant in the associated hospital at GMC Baramulla and Anantnag were also inaugurated.
The workshop and e-inauguration was attended by all Heads Of Departments of the Health and Medical Education Department, Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, Chief Account Officers and various dealing assistants from all the districts of the Kashmir Division.
Vivek Bharadwaj, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of GeM procurement system.
Managing Director, JKMSCL and Director (Coordination) New Medical Colleges, J&K, Dr Yashpal Sharma, gave a brief presentation on DVDMS (e-aushadhi) System and highlighted the challenges faced by JKMSCL during the process of procurement and requested for the cooperation of all the HODs in this regard.