Bhardwaj inaugurates several projects completed during 2021-22

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj, today e-inaugurated various projects and schemes completed during the financial year 2021-2022.

He also attended a workshop on “GeM Procurement and Supply Chain Management (DVDMS) organized by JKMSCL at Banquet hall here.

The inaugurated projects in the Jammu division included 50 bedded Hospital at SDH Gandoh, Nursing College Kishtwar, Additional Block at DH Samba, Sub-district Hospital Akhnoor and PHC Kathua.