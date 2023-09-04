‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K’ week begins | Control rooms established in Civil Sectt Srinagar, Jammu

Jammu: The government Monday established control rooms for coordinating different activities to be observed during “Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K” week in the General Administration Department (GAD) in Civil Secretariat Jammu and Civil Secretariat Srinagar.

The week, which began today, will be observed till September 10, 2023 with the aim to eradicate corruption and promote transparent and accountable governance.

The control rooms have been established in pursuance of Circular No 25-JK (GAD) of 2023 dated September 2, 2023, notifying the instructions to be adhered to in letter and spirit.

The control room established in the Civil Secretariat Jammu will comprise three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers viz., Special Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Shagun Sharma; Under Secretary GAD Mohit Raina and Under Secretary GAD Roopali Arora; Head Assistant Jasvinder Kumar; Junior Stenographer Manmeet Singh; Senior Assistant Vikas Sharma; Senior Assistant Nitin Changotra and Junior Assistant Vahiny Sharma.