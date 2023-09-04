‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K’ week begins | Control rooms established in Civil Sectt Srinagar, Jammu

Jammu: The government Monday established control rooms for coordinating different activities to be observed during “Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K” week in the General Administration Department (GAD) in Civil Secretariat Jammu and Civil Secretariat Srinagar.
The week, which began today, will be observed till September 10, 2023 with the aim to eradicate corruption and promote transparent and accountable governance.
The control rooms have been established in pursuance of Circular No 25-JK (GAD) of 2023 dated September 2, 2023, notifying the instructions to be adhered to in letter and spirit.
The control room established in the Civil Secretariat Jammu will comprise three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers viz., Special Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Shagun Sharma; Under Secretary GAD Mohit Raina and Under Secretary GAD Roopali Arora; Head Assistant Jasvinder Kumar; Junior Stenographer Manmeet Singh; Senior Assistant Vikas Sharma; Senior Assistant Nitin Changotra and Junior Assistant Vahiny Sharma.
The control room established in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar will have JKAS officers Deputy Secretary GAD Mohammad Usman Khan; Deputy Secretary GAD Shuaib Mohammad Naikoo; Under Secretary GAD Irfan Manzoor and Under Secretary General Administration Department Shakeeb Arsllan; Section Officer Ishfaq Ahmad Ganai; Senior Stenographer Showkat Ahmad Bhat; Head Assistant
Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; Senior Assistant Shah Tariq ul lslam and Junior Assistant Mohammad Shafi Rather.
As per circular instruction, at the district level, competitions like quiz, cartoon, slogans, painting, rangoli, posters and walkathon, marathon, cyclathon, Nukkad Nataks, folk songs etc. would be organised. For the overall coordination and monitoring of different activities and in order to make the event a success, Control Rooms were directed to be established in GAD, Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar.
Similar Control Rooms were directed to be established at the Divisional Commissioners' Office and offices of all the Deputy Commissioners at their respective headquarters.
“All the grievances received at tehsil or block levels shall be compiled at the level of the concerned district, which shall subsequently be forwarded to GAD,” the circular had read.
It has been instructed to address all complaints received during “Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K week” on overriding priority within the week or within a definite timeline, provided to the complainant regarding the disposal of the complaint.
Panchayats or Municipal Committee meetings would be held inviting all stakeholders like the PRI members, Councillors, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), MGNREGA workers, farmers, students and other citizens during the week.