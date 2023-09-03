‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K’ week begins today; guidelines issued

Jammu: AII complaints received during “Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K week” beginning tomorrow will be addressed on overriding priority within the week. In case it is not possible to dispose of the complaint within the week, a definite timeline will be provided to the complainant regarding the disposal of the complaint.

These directives form part of the guidelines issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) through a circular.

“Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K week” is being celebrated throughout the Union Territory from 5eptember 4 to 10, 2023, with the aim to eradicate corruption and promote transparent and accountable governance.

With the direction to adhere to all instructions in letter and spirit, GAD has ordered that Panchayats or Municipal Committee meetings would be held inviting all stakeholders like the PRI members, Councillors, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), MGNREGA workers, farmers, students and other citizens.

Massive awareness and promotion of IT-related initiatives, including “Empowerment-Janbhagidari portal” will be conducted to celebrate the ongoing “Digital Literacy Week” as well as digital initiatives in order to usher to a transparent system of governance.