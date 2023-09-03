‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K’ week begins today; guidelines issued

Jammu: AII complaints received during “Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K week” beginning tomorrow will be addressed on overriding priority within the week. In case it is not possible to dispose of the complaint within the week, a definite timeline will be provided to the complainant regarding the disposal of the complaint.
These directives form part of the guidelines issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) through a circular.
“Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K week” is being celebrated throughout the Union Territory from 5eptember 4 to 10, 2023, with the aim to eradicate corruption and promote transparent and accountable governance.
With the direction to adhere to all instructions in letter and spirit, GAD has ordered that Panchayats or Municipal Committee meetings would be held inviting all stakeholders like the PRI members, Councillors, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), MGNREGA workers, farmers, students and other citizens.
Massive awareness and promotion of IT-related initiatives, including “Empowerment-Janbhagidari portal” will be conducted to celebrate the ongoing “Digital Literacy Week” as well as digital initiatives in order to usher to a transparent system of governance.
GAD instructed that the campaign would be given wide publicity by the respective DCs and other officers, including the campaigning via Social Media Handles or other media etc. Workshops and sensitization programmes would be conducted at district level on the policies and procedures to prevent corruption.
All DCs have been asked to ensure participation of all concerned officers or officials, in order to make the event successful. During the period, Gram Sabha and Pani Samiti meetings would be held in each Panchayat.
“The respective heads of the concerned local bodies will deliberate on the aspects of corruption and make the general public aware regarding the corruption. The week-long campaign shall focus on the heavy foot fall and essential service departments Revenue, RDD, PWD, PDD etc,” GAD instructed.
It directed that the grievances pertaining to the Revenue department, viz. pending applications of fard, mutations and demarcation, would be mandatorily compiled and flagged at the appropriate level.
All Prabhari Officers have been asked to ensure that the matters of public importance pertaining to their Panchayats, wards and areas are flagged and appropriately addressed. Special focus will be on saturation of Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs}, settlement of electricity issues, IA Y cases, resolution of land revenue matters.
Special Counters would be set up in every district, tehsil and block level for the receipt and examination, redress of corruption related grievances or complaints. Special Helpline numbers or Whatsapp numbers would be circulated amongst the general public.
“IT Department shall get the “Feedback Forms” prepared in coordination with the concerned departments to ensure proper record of grievances or complaints. Feedback on the services brought under the ambit of the Public Service Guarantee Act shall also be recorded,” it has been instructed.
On the occasion of Teacher's Day, all the educational institutions would conduct the competitions like quizzes, debates, dramas, skits, etc. to sensitize one and all towards corruption free governance.
At the district level, competitions like quiz, cartoon, slogans, painting, rangoli, posters and walkathon, marathon, cyclathon, Nukkad Nataks, folk songs etc. would be organised. For the overall coordination and monitoring of different activities and in order to make the event a success, Control Rooms would be established in GAD, Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar.
Similar Control Rooms would be established at the Divisional Commissioners Officers and all the Deputy Commissioners at their respective Headquarters.
“All the grievances received at tehsil or block levels shall be compiled at the level of the concerned district, which shall subsequently be forwarded to GAD,” circular read.