‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K’ Week | Over 14,000 events planned across J&K

Srinagar: Over 14000 events are going to be organised across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir with events at Panchayats, Patwar Khanas, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), tehsils, and districts. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday called for redressal of every public grievance by the end of Vigilance Week in October.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in presence of Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner (DCs), and other officers, the chief secretary kick-started the week long ‘Bhrashtachar Mukt J&K’ campaign here across all the districts of J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that J&K made remarkable progress in ensuring transparency and accountability, and there was a need to institutionalise it so that it becomes intrinsic to the system.

Mehta said that the initiatives taken during the recent past had reinforced the trust of people in the governance.

He recalled that unlike the present system, there was earlier a system of giving contracts without going for tendering process or appointing people without going for due recruitment process.