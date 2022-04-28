BJP constitutes 6-member coordination committee for MCs

Srinagar: BJP JK General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul on Thursday constituted a coordination committee of six members of municipal committees and municipal corporators headed by Arif Raja that would ensure cleanliness of Srinagar, progress on Srinagar Swachta he Sewa hai besides other city /Towns related issues.
According to a statement, issued to Kashmir News Service (KNS), it will also apprise the top authorities about the problems being faced by people of city and towns.
The statement reads that the committe would tirelesssly work for the safe and clean Srinagar and also ensure fast track grievance redressal system.
The other members of the commitee are include Munzoor Ahmad Khan, Subash Pandita, Nazir Ahmad Gilkar, Shabir Ahmad and Ab Majeed Mir. (KNS)