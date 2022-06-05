BJP denounces ‘insult of any religious personality’; cracks the whip on provocateurs

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, in a two-fold damage control exercise, denounced “insult of any religious personality” and later suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party’s primary membership besides expelling its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Action, though belated, understandably was taken to assuage the hurt religious sentiments of the minority community in wake of highly provocative statements of the duo (Sharma and Jindal).

As a precursor to the action, BJP national general secretary and headquarter incharge Arun Singh, earlier in the day, issued a cautiously-crafted statement, though with no reference to the statements of Sharma or Jindal.