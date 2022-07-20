BJP earned special place in people’s hearts with constant work: Sat Sharma

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Sat Sharma on Wednesday said that his party has earned a special place in people’s hearts with its constant work among the public.
According to a press note, he was interacting with people while listening to their grievances at BJP headquarter here.
" Every single worker of BJP willingly and dedicatedly serves the society keeping national interests as first priority. This is the reason, the party has so much popularity among the general masses," said Sat Sharma.
He further added that in order to augment the service to the masses, party leaders are putting their constant efforts in providing solutions to the problems faced by the public .
People from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir visited the party office in the form of deputations to represent the issues of their respective areas as well as their individual concerns before the senior party leadership.
Main issues presented were related to the installation of electric poles, street lights, repair of lanes and roads, job issues etc. Listening patiently to the various issues represented by the deputations, Sat Sharma telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials and issued letters for the others after which he assured them that their issues would be addressed soon.