BJP earned special place in people’s hearts with constant work: Sat Sharma

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Sat Sharma on Wednesday said that his party has earned a special place in people’s hearts with its constant work among the public.

According to a press note, he was interacting with people while listening to their grievances at BJP headquarter here.

" Every single worker of BJP willingly and dedicatedly serves the society keeping national interests as first priority. This is the reason, the party has so much popularity among the general masses," said Sat Sharma.

He further added that in order to augment the service to the masses, party leaders are putting their constant efforts in providing solutions to the problems faced by the public .