‘BJP ended 70-year dynastic rule in J&K’

About the media policy in Kashmir, Thakur said that there was no place for unethical journalism in democracy.

“The media policy in Kashmir has changed for the good of the people so that they can get accurate and truthful information,” he said.

Thakur said that the journalists should understand their responsibility of reporting the truth and presenting unbiased and accurate information to the people, and that they should do justice with their profession.

He said that for the revival of artistic culture, the Centre had launched high-power transmitters of Doordarshan and All India Radio at Kargil.

About the cultivation sector and carpet business of J&K, Thakur said that various schemes for export of saffron, apricots, and carpets to every corner of the world were already in progress.

“This will ensure more progress and boost the farming sector and the carpet business in J&K,” he said. KNS