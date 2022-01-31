BJP exploiting weaker sections: G A Mir

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir Monday said that the weaker sections comprising SCs, STs and OBCs constituted the most exploited lot due to the policies of the BJP government.
Addressing a convention of representatives of SC, ST, and OBCs from Jammu province, he asked them to strengthen the all-inclusive Congress and support its policies.
Mir exhorted them to come forward to safeguard their own interests by supporting Congress which offered a national platform to the oppressed and weaker sections. “Congress is open to all sections. Its leadership, particularly, Rahul Gandhi alone boldly fights for the rights of poor and weaker sections and is a strong voice where there is injustice,” he said.
Mir said that Congress always safeguarded the rights and interests of the weaker sections including in political and economic spheres, in professional courses, jobs and developmental aspects.