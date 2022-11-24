BJP govt stalling developmental activities in Congress strongholds: JKPCC Chief

Banihal: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani Thursday hit out at Central and State Governments for ignoring Congress strongholds in Jammu and Kashmir aiming to settle political scores and punish people for rejecting BJP.

He was addressing party workers convention in Neil area of Banihal. The enthusiastic Congress workers and people of Neil accorded rousing ovation to JKPCC President on his arrival and greeted him with garlands.