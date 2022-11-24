BJP govt stalling developmental activities in Congress strongholds: JKPCC Chief

Banihal: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Vikar Rasool Wani Thursday hit out at Central and State Governments for ignoring Congress strongholds in Jammu and Kashmir aiming to settle political scores and punish people for rejecting BJP.
He was addressing party workers convention in Neil area of Banihal. The enthusiastic Congress workers and people of Neil accorded rousing ovation to JKPCC President on his arrival and greeted him with garlands.
Senior Party leaders, DCC President, DDC, BDC Members, Block Presidents, Sarpanchs and prominent Party workers were present. Addressing the convention, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani expressed serious concern over the indifferent attitude towards Congress strongholds in Chenab Valley and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir and slammed Central and State Govt for deliberately stalling important developmental projects aiming to settle political scores with Congress.
Wani said BJP’s move to delay & put on hold developmental activities is highly deplorable amounting to punishing people for rejecting it (BJP),at the sametime JKPCC President expressed confidence that they (People) will continue to support and strengthen Congress Party, for the fact it has served and empowered them (people) equally, without any discrimination.