BJP holds protest against Farooq ’s remarks

Jammu: A number of displaced Kashmiri Pandits associated with BJP on Tuesday protested against the statement of NC president and MP Dr Farooq Abdullah.
Abdullah had demanded a ban on Kashmir Files movie referring to a scene in the movie and had stated that “Kya itni gire lage hain hum ki blood soaked rice khilaenge.”
“We want to ask if the Kashmir File was made in 1947, 1983, 1986 and 1989/1990. He was justifying acts of terrorism to bailout the terrorists. If he has sympathy towards the terrorists and separatists when government must look into it and take action accordingly against Abdullah,” said the protestors.