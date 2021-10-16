BJP J&K chief reviews arrangements for rally

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K President Ravinder Raina Saturday reviewed the arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally to be held at Bhagwati Nagar ground in Jammu on October 24.
A statement of BJP issued here said reviewing the arrangements, Raina, as per BJP media cell’s official release, said that one lakh people were expected to attend the mega rally and this was the reason he was very keen to visit the site to have first hand information about its preparations, feasibility, approachability to the venue and convenience of people.
He also asked the party leaders to hold further meetings with their teams to discuss the minute details about the arrangements of the rally with the involvement of the booth level party activists.
Raina, during his visit to the site, was accompanied by the former state president Sat Sharma, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, J&K BJP vice-president Yudhvir Sethi, treasurer Prabhat Singh, Munish Sharma, Omi Khajuria, Sanjay Baru, Munish Khajuria, Pramodh Kaphai, Brahmjot Satti besides others.
The J&K BJP president reiterated that this would be the first rally to be addressed by the Union Minister Amit Shah after the “historic decision to abrogate the Articles 370 & 35(A) and Jammu & Kashmir.” “Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to thank him (Shah) for this wonderful decision in a magnificent way,” he said.