BJP J&K chief reviews arrangements for rally

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K President Ravinder Raina Saturday reviewed the arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally to be held at Bhagwati Nagar ground in Jammu on October 24.

A statement of BJP issued here said reviewing the arrangements, Raina, as per BJP media cell’s official release, said that one lakh people were expected to attend the mega rally and this was the reason he was very keen to visit the site to have first hand information about its preparations, feasibility, approachability to the venue and convenience of people.

He also asked the party leaders to hold further meetings with their teams to discuss the minute details about the arrangements of the rally with the involvement of the booth level party activists.