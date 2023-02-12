BJP J&K organises ‘Budget Pe Charcha’

The statement said that the session started with the opening remarks by Sunil Sethi, who interacted with a group of people including traders, and shared his views on the budget.

Manzoor Bhat said that this budget would empower the youth, create employment opportunities, and develop infrastructure besides benefitting the farmers.

The statement said that Sahil Bashir Bhat moderated the session.It said the enlightening panel discussion helped the audience demystify the Union Budget 2023.

The statement said that deliberations touched upon the fact that the Budget-2023 is an extension of the previous three budgets and has a clear direction towards growth and validates the emerging India story.

It said several key areas were discussed where the government has increased the budget allocation like capital expenditure for rail and road infrastructure for capacity building, digitalisation of healthcare and agriculture while the reduction in budget allocation to MNREGA and subsidies as a balancing act to contain the fiscal deficit.