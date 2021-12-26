BJP lashes out at Azad for his recent remarks on J&K

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday hit back at veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for dubbing the autocratic rule of Maharajas "far better" than the current dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad had made the remark in a veiled attack at the BJP, after the traditional practice of the biannual 'Darbar Move' was scrapped by the J&K administration.