BJP lashes out at Azad for his recent remarks on J&K

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday hit back at veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for dubbing the autocratic rule of Maharajas "far better" than the current dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Azad had made the remark in a veiled attack at the BJP, after the traditional practice of the biannual 'Darbar Move' was scrapped by the J&K administration.
Under the Darbar Move, the civil secretariat and other offices used to function in Srinagar for six months of summer and move to Jammu for the remaining six months of the year. It was initiated by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on June 20 announced the end of the practice.
Reacting to the statement of Azad, the BJP leader asked him to turn the pages of history and see how Maharaja Hari Singh was disgraced by his Congress party by thrusting exile upon him.
Holding first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru responsible for all the mess of terrorism and separatism in J&K, Gupta said, "Today when the government has reversed the movement towards J&K's secession and disintegration of the nation, Azad is turning a blind eye towards the realities just to oppose the BJP and its government at the Centre."