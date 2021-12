BJP nominates office bearers for Ladli Beti Abhiyan

In Basohli, Sushma Jamwal has been nominated Convenor while Manju and Pali Devi Co-Convenors.

In Akhnoor, Neelam Devi has been nominated Convenor while Meenakshi Dalia and Rama Devi Co-Convenors.

In Jammu Rural, Kuldeep Kour has been nominated Convenor while Sunita Devi and Shivalli Co-Convenors.

In R S Pura, Sukandya Devi has been nominated Convenor while Veena Devi and Deepu Choudhary Co-Convenors.

In Samba, Promila Devi has been nominated Convenor while Rekha Devi and Sushma Sambyal Co-Convenors of the Abhiyan.