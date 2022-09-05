BJP, opposition leaders spar over 'non-local' voters at EC's all-party meet

Jammu: Heated arguments between the BJP and opposition leaders over the inclusion of "non-locals" in the voter list were witnessed during an all-party meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer Hirdesh Kumar here over the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

While some leaders said they are satisfied over the clarification given by Kumar to dispel their concerns about inclusion of 25 lakh voters, including outsiders, in the voter list, the AAP boycotted the meet and staged a sit-in.

Kumar chaired an hour-long meeting with leaders of almost all political parties, including National Conference, BJP, Congress, PDP, Apni Party, BSP, National Panthers party and CPI(M).