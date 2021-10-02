BJP remembers Gandhi, Shashtri; Observes ‘Swacchta Diwas’ across J&K

Srinagar: J&K BJP remembered and paid warm tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary and observed Swacchta Diwas across the region to mark the occasion at district, mandal and ward level across Jammu & Kashmir.
BJP leaders emphasized on the promotion and use of Swadeshi products especially Khadi stressing on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”. BJP leaders also purchased numerous Khadi products from Khadi shops to mark the occasion. BJP President Ravinder Raina paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in Hiranagar at Arun Jaitley Stadium. According to a statement, Raina said that “the nation will always be indebted to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri as they have worked tirelessly in the service of the nation”.
The statement said BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul paid tributes to the great personalities at Satwari Chowk and Bishnah. He said that it is “utmost necessary to imbibe the spirit of nationalism and feel proud in using swadeshi products” Jugal Kishore Sharma paid tributes at Ward 30, Ward 31, Ward 41, Ward 14 at Talab Tillo and other places. He also visited Khadi Bhandar Parade and purchased Khadi products, the statement said. Sat Sharma paid tributes at Ward 30, Ward 41, Ward 41, Ward 14. He said that the Modi ji led Union government has given the National heroes true respect they deserved after the decades of non-recognition and selfish politics by Congress. Distributed eatables, participated in rallies and purchased Khadi products. Yudhvir Sethi participated in Swachta programs at Ram Talai Ward 2, Swami Vivekanand Centre Ward 7, Ward 10 and Ward 19. He asked everyone to promote Swadeshi brands to strengthen the economy of nation and participate in cleanliness drive in their vicinity, the statement said. Vibodh Gupta participated in Swachta program at Tube Well Talab Tillo, Akhnoor and other places. Purchased Khadi items along with other leaders and prompted others to purchase local products.