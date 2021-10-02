BJP remembers Gandhi, Shashtri; Observes ‘Swacchta Diwas’ across J&K

Srinagar: J&K BJP remembered and paid warm tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary and observed Swacchta Diwas across the region to mark the occasion at district, mandal and ward level across Jammu & Kashmir.

BJP leaders emphasized on the promotion and use of Swadeshi products especially Khadi stressing on the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”. BJP leaders also purchased numerous Khadi products from Khadi shops to mark the occasion. BJP President Ravinder Raina paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in Hiranagar at Arun Jaitley Stadium. According to a statement, Raina said that “the nation will always be indebted to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri as they have worked tirelessly in the service of the nation”.