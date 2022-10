Srinagar: J&K BJP remembered and paid warm tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries across Jammu and Kashmir under "Sewa Pakhwada", a press note said.

BJP leaders emphasised the promotion and use of Swadeshi products especially Khadi stressing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make "Atma Nirbhar Bharat". BJP leaders also purchased numerous Khadi products from Khadi shops to mark the occasion.