BJP running proxy Govt in J&K: Ravinder Sharma

Jammu: Alleging that BJP was running a proxy government in J&K through Lt Governor, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disappointed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by not referring to the restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections in the Union Territory.

“Prime Minister did not utter a word about the promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, on the floor of parliament, when he visited here for the first time, more than two and half years after it was disbanded and downgraded to UT,” he said.