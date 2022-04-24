BJP running proxy Govt in J&K: Ravinder Sharma

Jammu: Alleging that BJP was running a proxy government in J&K through Lt Governor, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disappointed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by not referring to the restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections in the Union Territory.
“Prime Minister did not utter a word about the promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, on the floor of parliament, when he visited here for the first time, more than two and half years after it was disbanded and downgraded to UT,” he said.
He further said, “The PM also did not mention a word about the possibility of holding early assembly elections in J&K. However, the PM was expected to address the aspirations of people of all sections, who are seeking restoration of full statehood and early restoration of democratically elected government but it has proved that BJP does not bother about the people's aspirations and hardships under the bureaucratic regime, not accountable to the people.”
The added that “All people were surprised when the historic Dogra state was disbanded and downgraded unilaterally, in August, 2019 without any reasoning but it was promised on the floor of parliament that it shall be restored soon a? things improve.”
“All people in one voice seek restoration of snatched statehood and early restoration of democracy but Modi government is least bothered about the cry of people,” the statement says and accuses that “BJP is running a proxy government through LG administration and has developed vested interest, so delaying assembly elections on one pretext or other.”
On other hand, he said that “BJP government has remote controlled the draft report of delimitation which is highly defective but the commission is not listening. If the delimitation is managed and manipulated, it amounts to rigging before the actual elections.”