Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K unit on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of order cancelling posts advertised before November 2019.

The party sought the completion of the selection process vis-à-vis jobs advertised prior to the Reorganisation Act, as per earlier rules to ensure justice to J&K youths.

Addressing a news conference, J&K BJP spokesman Abhinav Sharma urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and ensure justice to the local youths of J&K.