BJP should explain presence of militants in its ranks: JKPCC

As per a statement issued to press, lauding the bravery of people of Tukson Dhok village in district Reasi for capturing LeT commander Talib Hussain, who happened to be “a senior office bearer of BJP , along with his accomplice carrying sophisticated weapons and grenades, JKPCC raised serious questions over the “presence of such top terrorists in the ranks of ruling BJP.”

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, in an official statement, said that the main culprit in the sensational Udaipur murder incident, also is the active member of the ruling BJP.