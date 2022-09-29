BJP throttling democracy by not conducting assembly polls in J&K: Congress

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday accused the BJP of throttling democracy by not conducting the assembly elections in the union territory, saying it was a ploy of the ruling party at the Centre.

Rasool said the last assembly election in J&K took place in 2014 and it has now been almost nine years with the polls for the new assembly. "The elections are being deferred continuously. Timely elections are the beauty of democracy. If the elections are conducted on time in other states of the country, then why not in J-K?" JKPCC president told reporters here.