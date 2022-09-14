BJP to ensure holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday: Ravinder Raina

Raina, while addressing the meeting, said that no one could ever forget the contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh in the history of Jammu & Kashmir as well as in the freedom struggle of India from the British.

He said, “BJP has followed the movement for the holiday for long and the party has successfully ensured the holiday on the Vilay Diwas - "The Accession Day" which falls on October 26.”

“Maharaja Hari Singh is an icon of Jammu & Kashmir as a great social reformer and patriot. He was first amongst all those who asserted for Independent India challenging the authority of the British. BJP has always been at the forefront of the movement to demand recognition of the efforts of the late Maharaja. Now the BJP will ensure the holiday on his birthday,” he said.