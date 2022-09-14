BJP to ensure holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday declared that his party would ensure the holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh.
He gave this assurance in a meeting of the social, religious, traders, industries, transporters, business and student organizations called by him at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu to support the demand of holiday on the birthday of the last ruler of the erstwhile state of J&K.
Raina, while addressing the meeting, said that no one could ever forget the contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh in the history of Jammu & Kashmir as well as in the freedom struggle of India from the British.
He said, “BJP has followed the movement for the holiday for long and the party has successfully ensured the holiday on the Vilay Diwas - "The Accession Day" which falls on October 26.”
“Maharaja Hari Singh is an icon of Jammu & Kashmir as a great social reformer and patriot. He was first amongst all those who asserted for Independent India challenging the authority of the British. BJP has always been at the forefront of the movement to demand recognition of the efforts of the late Maharaja. Now the BJP will ensure the holiday on his birthday,” he said.
Ramesh Arora president Arora Vansh Sabha, Zorawar Singh - a social activist, Neeraj Kumar representing Jammu Chamber, Arun Choudhary of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Deepak Gupta representing Ware House traders, Yash Paul Gupta president Retailers Association, Ved Sharma of Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, Mahanat Rameshwar Dass ji, Arun gupta president CCI, Thakur Narain Singh of Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, Kavinder Gupta former Deputy Chief Minister), Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and others spoke in favour of the demand for holiday on birthday of the last ruler of erstwhile J&K state.
“At the end of the meeting, it was unanimously decided that holiday will be ensured on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh,” said a BJP statement.