BJP to form next govt in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Sunderbani: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Saturday said his party will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was addressing a rally of BJP at Teryath area of Kalakote Sunderbani assembly segment in Rajouri district. Raina said that the enthusiasm among the masses for BJP clearly indicates that after upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, BJP will form its own government in J&K with absolute majority.

He added that the massive rally by the highly enthusiastic participants indicates the upcoming success of the BJP in the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.