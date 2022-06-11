BJP to form next govt in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Sunderbani: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Saturday said his party will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a rally of BJP at Teryath area of Kalakote Sunderbani assembly segment in Rajouri district. Raina said that the enthusiasm among the masses for BJP clearly indicates that after upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, BJP will form its own government in J&K with absolute majority.
He added that the massive rally by the highly enthusiastic participants indicates the upcoming success of the BJP in the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Government has done unparalleled development in the region. It has worked with the development mission -Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas- taking all together in this development journey,” the BJP leader said.
He said that the grass roots level democracy has been strengthened by PM Modi, whereas in the last 70 years, NC, PDP, Congress only concentrated on the loot and filled their own pockets. "Now Modi ji has done justice with every section of the society", he added.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, in his address said that the Modi government ensured unprecedented pace of development works in the region.