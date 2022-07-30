BJP to provide national flags for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Saturday said that his party would provide national flags (Tiranga) for hoisting by the common masses in J&K under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

He was speaking after inaugurating the window for the availability of the "Tiranga", a press note said. BJP today opened up the window for the easy access of the national flag to party activists as well as public.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon every Indian citizen to hoist Tiranga on the rooftops of the houses on the 75th year of Indian Independence from British rule. BJP has also opened up a window at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar so that general masses could procure Tiranga with ease. This facility will also be extended to party's district headquarters soon,“ Raina added.