BJP to provide national flags for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Saturday said that his party would provide national flags (Tiranga) for hoisting by the common masses in J&K under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.
He was speaking after inaugurating the window for the availability of the "Tiranga", a press note said. BJP today opened up the window for the easy access of the national flag to party activists as well as public.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon every Indian citizen to hoist Tiranga on the rooftops of the houses on the 75th year of Indian Independence from British rule. BJP has also opened up a window at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar so that general masses could procure Tiranga with ease. This facility will also be extended to party's district headquarters soon,“ Raina added.
Ashish Sood, on the occasion, said that BJP's policy has always remained on the "nation first" stance in its every plan and action. He said that while the whole nation is observing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on the call of Modi government, the BJP has fully committed itself to the campaign.
“To make the mission of Modi to spread message of unity, we appeal every citizen to collectively raise our Tiranga atop our houses,” he said.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, said that "Tiranga" is “our pride and we are very fortunate people to have Narendra Modi ji as our worthy Prime Minister, who has launched "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and taken effective measures to ensure reach of the campaign to every citizen.”
Kavinder Gupta said that the necessary changes were also ensured in the flag code by Modi government so that the general masses could procure and hoist the "Tiranga" with ease.
Ashok Koul, asked the party activists to create awareness in the masses so that they procure Tiranga and hoist it with full pride and honour at their rooftops.