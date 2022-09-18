BJP VP Slathia showers praise on PM Modi, says J&K steered out of dark phase

Vijaypur: Former minister and BJP Pradesh Vice President, Surjeet Singh Slathia, showered praise on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stating that Jammu and Kashmir has been steered out of the darkest phase of disparity, discrimination and hopelessness to a new era of change under his visionary, progressive and forward-looking leadership.

“The spirit of change is visible on ground and the Naya J&K being built with the guarantee of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Pryas, Sabka Vishwas has taken over the self-centric and specific agenda of ‘Kuch Ka Vikas’ by the exploitative and divisive politicians over the years,” Slathia said while addressing a public meeting at Gurah Gurgi, Pacnchayat Meen Charka Bari Brahmna in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.

He said due to various path breaking initiatives taken by the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir is scaling the ladder of holistic development with the people, irrespective of region, religion or caste, feeling a sense of belongingness and political empowerment.

“The governance being people centric, the phase of appeasement of some and discrimination of many is nightmarish chapter of the past. As the delivery system has improved significantly, everyone is benefiting from the government schemes without any bias,” he added.

Lauding Narendra Modi as a statesman par excellence, who remains engrossed with nation building efforts even on festivals and his birthday, Slathia said that the Prime Minister’s vision about Naya Jammu and Kashmir is taking shape vigorously and the measures post August 2019 have paved way for development and undoing the decades of neglect. “The deprived people are now getting benefited by the central legislations, which are hugely beneficial for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Valmiki Samaj besides the various other segments of the weaker sections”.