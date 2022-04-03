BJP wave sweeping J&K: Ravinder Raina

Raina, accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former minister Priya Sethi, and district president Vinay Gupta, welcomed new entrants, including Dr Suman Abrol, Dr Subhash Abrol, Shashi Bala, besides others, stating that they would strengthen BJP.

“BJP family welcomes you from the core of the heart. There is a BJP wave across the UT as the party was working for all inclusive development of J&K and its all citizens. Every person from every region and every religion is willing to serve the society as a member of BJP. Today, the party has 18 lakh members, 2 MPs and public representatives in the form of DDCs, Councillors, Sarpanchs and Panchs. Eminent members of the society are joining the party with a strong belief that only BJP can develop the nation, which is evident by the plethora of public welfare works initiated and executed in the whole of J&K,” Raina said.