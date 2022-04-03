BJP wave sweeping J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Sunday said that there was a “wave in the whole of Jammu & Kashmir to join and support the party (BJP) due to the public welfare works executed dedicatedly and selflessly by it.”
He made these remarks while welcoming prominent doctors and other members from medical fraternity and civil society, who joined BJP at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, into party-fold.
Raina, accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former minister Priya Sethi, and district president Vinay Gupta, welcomed new entrants, including Dr Suman Abrol, Dr Subhash Abrol, Shashi Bala, besides others, stating that they would strengthen BJP.
“BJP family welcomes you from the core of the heart. There is a BJP wave across the UT as the party was working for all inclusive development of J&K and its all citizens. Every person from every region and every religion is willing to serve the society as a member of BJP. Today, the party has 18 lakh members, 2 MPs and public representatives in the form of DDCs, Councillors, Sarpanchs and Panchs. Eminent members of the society are joining the party with a strong belief that only BJP can develop the nation, which is evident by the plethora of public welfare works initiated and executed in the whole of J&K,” Raina said.
Kavinder, while addressing the gathering, said, “The people know that only BJP can ensure development for all. The joining of new people clearly indicates the immense public support that the party enjoys and it will reflect in the assembly elections.”
He asked the new entrants to strengthen the party and work with the principle of “nation first.”
Priya Sethi, who coordinated the programme, said that increased participation of the prominent civil society members into the political field reflected that the faith of people over the political system had increased with the dedicated public centric works of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She asked the new entrants to work dedicatedly for the public with the party support.