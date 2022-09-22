BJP will do justice with daily wagers: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday stated that his party would do justice with daily wagers and would support all their genuine demands.
“BJP has always stood by them (daily wagers) and has supported their all genuine demands,” he said.
Raina, accompanied by the party vice-president Sham Lal Sharma, BJP national executive member and headquarter incharge Priya Sethi and BJYM president Arun Dev Singh, was addressing a rally of PHE daily wagers.
J&K BJP president said, “We’ve supported daily wagers always in the past and we’re still with them. The party has raised their issue in the (erstwhile) assembly of Jammu & Kashmir and has supported their justified demands on the roads as well. The party extends its support to their struggle against the injustice which was done to them by the earlier governments.” He said, “The party has also raised their issue in front of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K.” Sham Lal Sharma also assured the daily wagers that the BJP was pursuing their case positively at every level required. He assured them that the party would support them in every situation. Sethi too assured the daily wagers that the party would support their all justified demands. Ravi Hans, Rajinder Singh, Hoshiar Singh, Navdeep, Mohan Lal besides others represented the daily wagers on behalf of PHE Employees United Front.
PHE daily wagers have been agitating for the past few months seeking their regularisation. Earlier this month, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a conclave organised by a local private news channel here in Jammu, while referring to the problems of daily wagers, had taken a dig at the previous governments in J&K.
“We have around one lakh daily wagers. They were accommodated with the promise that they would be regularised after seven years of service. The daily wagers were accommodated against varied emoluments or wages, even at the rate of Rs 2000 or 3000 in different departments or sectors. Some of them (seeking regularisation) are staging a dharna. In this connection, one major step we have taken is to increase the minimum (daily) wages from Rs 225 to 300. Besides, we have constituted a committee, which will submit its report by the end of this month, to decide about the daily wagers,” LG Sinha had stated, while hinting at a solution to agitating daily wagers’ problems soon.