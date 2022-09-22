BJP will do justice with daily wagers: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday stated that his party would do justice with daily wagers and would support all their genuine demands.

“BJP has always stood by them (daily wagers) and has supported their all genuine demands,” he said.

Raina, accompanied by the party vice-president Sham Lal Sharma, BJP national executive member and headquarter incharge Priya Sethi and BJYM president Arun Dev Singh, was addressing a rally of PHE daily wagers.

J&K BJP president said, “We’ve supported daily wagers always in the past and we’re still with them. The party has raised their issue in the (erstwhile) assembly of Jammu & Kashmir and has supported their justified demands on the roads as well. The party extends its support to their struggle against the injustice which was done to them by the earlier governments.” He said, “The party has also raised their issue in front of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K.” Sham Lal Sharma also assured the daily wagers that the BJP was pursuing their case positively at every level required. He assured them that the party would support them in every situation. Sethi too assured the daily wagers that the party would support their all justified demands. Ravi Hans, Rajinder Singh, Hoshiar Singh, Navdeep, Mohan Lal besides others represented the daily wagers on behalf of PHE Employees United Front.

PHE daily wagers have been agitating for the past few months seeking their regularisation. Earlier this month, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a conclave organised by a local private news channel here in Jammu, while referring to the problems of daily wagers, had taken a dig at the previous governments in J&K.