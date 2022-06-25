BJP will form govt on its own in J&K: Sunil Sharma

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP Union Territory General Secretary Sunil Sharma on Saturday said that his party will form government in J&K and previous regimes have always betrayed the people.

Sharma was addressing a gathering of people in Kupwara in connection with completion of eight years of central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He termed the leaders of NC and PDP as dual faced people, he said that they talk something in Kashmir and different in New Delhi. “They betrayed the people by giving hoax. BJP is termed anti-Muslim, but it was PM Modi who benefited everyone in entire country,” the BJP leader said.

Sharma said that PDP , NC and other mainstream parties are approaching them with request to take them along and their statements are just to hoodwink the people of Kashmir.