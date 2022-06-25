BJP will form govt on its own in J&K: Sunil Sharma

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP Union Territory General Secretary Sunil Sharma on Saturday said that his party will form government in J&K and previous regimes have always betrayed the people.
Sharma was addressing a gathering of people in Kupwara in connection with completion of eight years of central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He termed the leaders of NC and PDP as dual faced people, he said that they talk something in Kashmir and different in New Delhi. “They betrayed the people by giving hoax. BJP is termed anti-Muslim, but it was PM Modi who benefited everyone in entire country,” the BJP leader said.
Sharma said that PDP , NC and other mainstream parties are approaching them with request to take them along and their statements are just to hoodwink the people of Kashmir.
The senior BJP leader said that Mehbooba Mufti is asking people to stop BJP in J&K. “ But she formed government with us,” he said adding that they will form government in J&K and will remain directly in touch with people of Kashmir. “ We have decided to form government in JK on our own,” he said and appealed the people to embrace BJP.
He said that he had come with messages of PM Modi. “ Take one step and we will take 10 steps,” he said and appealed the people to come closer to BJP “ We are for development of the people.”
Sunil Sharma said that soon the Sadna Tunnel will be inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari as it has been promised by him.
Sharma along with leaders and people took out a rally from Dak Buglow to Kupwara chowk amid slogans in favour of PM and BJP.