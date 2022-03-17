BJP will sweep upcoming assembly polls in J&K: Raina

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a joint All Morcha's Sammelan of BJP’s organisational district Samba here, Raina focused on the role of Morchas to seek public's love and support by working dedicatedly for them.

He said that BJP would leave no stone unturned for developing all regions of J&K.

Raina said that J&K had seen much development on the efforts of BJP and the development process would be given unprecedented pace in the coming time.