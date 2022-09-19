BJP’s massive outreach to last person in society jitters opposition: Rana

He exhorted the cadre to reach out to the members of the SC community in a big way to inform them about various schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the BJP dispensation in the Himachal Pradesh, which have already benefited a sizable population of the targeted segments.

He referred to the welfare measures taken for the empowerment of SC and ST communities in the past several years, saying these are more than what the other parties, especially the Congress did during their over six decade rule.

The Co-Prabhari also referred to the concern of the Prime Minister with regard to emancipation and empowerment of the SC community. “The number of the members in his ministry speaks about the importance attached to their welfare and progression in every sphere.

Unlike the Congress mind-set about the weaker sections to be provided just basic amenities, the BJP is committed towards their active participation in governance and bringing them into mainstream as equals,” he added.

Rana exuded confidence about the Scheduled Castes coming in a big way to support the path breaking policies of r Narendra Modi and re-electing the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh for continuity in the implementation of various schemes introduced for holistic development of their habitations and empowerment of the youth.