'BJP's sacrifices ensured J&K remains integral part of India'

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday maintained the leaders of his party and its founding units with their sacrifices ensured that Jammu and Kashmir remained an integral part of India.

He further stated, “While other parties ditched the people of J&K for their vested interests, our leaders sacrificed their lives to safeguard this part of India.”

Welcoming the former MLA and senior Congress leader Shiv Dev Singh into BJP, Raina said that the wave in BJP’s favour was too evident as more and more prominent political personalities were leaving their parties to join BJP.