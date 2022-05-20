'BJP's sacrifices ensured J&K remains integral part of India'

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday maintained the leaders of his party and its founding units with their sacrifices ensured that Jammu and Kashmir remained an integral part of India.
He further stated, “While other parties ditched the people of J&K for their vested interests, our leaders sacrificed their lives to safeguard this part of India.”
Welcoming the former MLA and senior Congress leader Shiv Dev Singh into BJP, Raina said that the wave in BJP’s favour was too evident as more and more prominent political personalities were leaving their parties to join BJP.
“They are joining the BJP as they feel inspired and influenced by our party's nationalist policies. As a BJP activist, one has the full liberty to work for the society and the nation with a pure heart,” Raina said. He said, “Other political parties have cheated the masses of Jammu & Kashmir but the dedicated leaders of BJP, Praja Parishad and Jana Sangh sacrificed their lives to safeguard the region and to ensure that the J&K remains an integral part of India.” J&K BJP president said that Shiv Dev Singh returned to his “original home.”
Earlier, former MLA Shiv Dev Singh along with his supporters joined BJP in presence of Raina and J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
J&K BJP vice-president and former minister Sham Lal Sharma and former MLA Devender Singh Rana along with district president Rajinder Singh Chib, Kissan Morcha president Omi Khajuria besides others were also present on the occasion.
Ashok Koul, while welcoming the new entrants into the party, hoped that they would work sincerely while following the party line and would form part of the nation's development journey. He assured them full support in public welfare activities. He said that the BJP's policy was aimed at the country's progress.
Shiv Dev Singh said that he remained associated with the organization since childhood. “I’m feeling that I’ve returned to my home. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has served the people with dedication and now I along with my supporters will work for the welfare of people and serve the nation and party with never-ending zeal.”