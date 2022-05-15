BJP's success story defined by struggle, sacrifices: Dr Jitendra Singh

Udhampur: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that BJP’s success story is defined by struggle and sacrifice and truly represents the journey of “Sankalp Se Sankhya.”

According to a press note, he was addressing a mammoth public rally, which is possibly the largest political gathering of recent times in this town.

“BJP’s success story is defined by struggle and sacrifice, and truly represents the journey of Sankalp Se Sankhya, which means that for several decades the BJP Karyakartas consistently and untiringly worked with a resolve and determination even when the party had not enough numbers to be in power. But the resolve and determination kept the BJP going and the party was finally also rewarded with numbers enough to come to power in the Centre and in different states one after another.”