BLO e-Patrika launched

The objective of launching e-Patrika is to highlight the achievements and innovative practices of BLOs country wide. Chief Election Commissioner of India interacted with the BLOs and shared his experiences while taking stock of their expertise in the field. He appreciated their efforts for roping in the masses in electioneering process at grass root level thus strengthening the democracy.

Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Hirdesh Kumar, also interacted with the BLOs and emphasized upon them to work with dedication to accomplishing the job of updating the electoral roll commencing from 15th September, 2022.