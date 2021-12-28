BoDs’ meeting | Baldev Prakash appointed as MD, CEO J&K Bank

Srinagar: Baldev Prakash has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of J&K Bank for a period of three years during the meeting of the board of directors (BoDs) of the Bank held today.

As per the J&K Bank’s official communique which reads as” pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today appointed Baldev Prakash (DIN: 09421701) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a period of three years to be effective from the actual date of his taking charge.”