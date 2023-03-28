BOGUS DEDUCTIONS, REFUNDS | Update IT returns by Mar 31 or face penalty, prosecution: JKP asks its employees

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) Tuesday asked all its employees, who “claimed any bogus deductions or refunds”, to update their lncome Tax Returns (lTR-U) on or before March 31, 2023 to evade “200 percent of the tax levied” as penalty or prosecution under Income Tax Act.

Direction has been issued taking stringent note of cases of fraudulent claims or bogus refunds under the IT Act by many police officers and officials (among a huge number of individual taxpayers) in Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Financial Years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Additional Director General of Police Headquarters PHQ, J&K, Jammu M K Sinha in circular instructions has cautioned such employees that the Income Tax Department will select their cases for scrutiny and will make recoveries besides “levy of penalty under section 270A of the lncome Tax, which would be 200 percent of the tax levied.”