Breakdown of vehicle disrupts traffic flow inside NH tunnel

Ramban: Free flow of vehicular traffic was disrupted due to the breakdown of a heavy vehicle inside tunnel T-1 in the Kelamorh area of Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Monday.
Due to this, a jam-like situation prevailed on both sides of Tunnel T-1, at Kelamorh and the vehicles remained stranded in long queues.
Traffic officials said, “A heavy vehicle developed some mechanical snag inside tunnel T-1, due to which free flow of vehicular traffic was disrupted on both sides of the highway.”
They said that vehicles were being cleared on one-way basis and efforts were being made to remove the truck with the help of cranes to safer places.
Earlier in the morning, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) had crossed Nashri and Banihal tunnels towards their respective destinations without any interruption on the highway.
Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban said that the highway was open and vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations in a regulated manner.
They said that traffic movement remained slow at various single-lane road stretches including at tunnel T-1, Kelamorh and other places due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles.