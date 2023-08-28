Breakdown of vehicle disrupts traffic flow inside NH tunnel

Ramban: Free flow of vehicular traffic was disrupted due to the breakdown of a heavy vehicle inside tunnel T-1 in the Kelamorh area of Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Monday.

Due to this, a jam-like situation prevailed on both sides of Tunnel T-1, at Kelamorh and the vehicles remained stranded in long queues.

Traffic officials said, “A heavy vehicle developed some mechanical snag inside tunnel T-1, due to which free flow of vehicular traffic was disrupted on both sides of the highway.”