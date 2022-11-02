BRO allows vehicular traffic movement on newly launched BSB over river Chenab

Ramban: The Bailey Suspension Bridge over river Chenab on Ramban Old Alignment Road of Jammu Srinagar National Highway was reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday after 57 days after it was closed for replacement in September.

The commuters had to make a 12-kilometer detour to reach Ramban from Maitra during the bridge replacement.

Deputy Ramban Mussart Islam said that the new bridge was thrown open for vehicular traffic movement after a successful trial run was conducted by the GREF on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Officer Commanding, S K Goutam the 52-Road Construction Company (RCC) of General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) the 240 feet long timber decking reinforced Bailey Suspension Bridge (BSB) having 3.27 m carriageway width erected over Chenab River at Km 149.400 on Ramban Old Alignment road one month ahead of schedule time of completion on Wednesday.