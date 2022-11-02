BRO allows vehicular traffic movement on newly launched BSB over river Chenab

Ramban: The Bailey Suspension Bridge over river Chenab on Ramban Old Alignment Road of Jammu Srinagar National Highway was reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday after 57 days after it was closed for replacement in September.
The commuters had to make a 12-kilometer detour to reach Ramban from Maitra during the bridge replacement.
Deputy Ramban Mussart Islam said that the new bridge was thrown open for vehicular traffic movement after a successful trial run was conducted by the GREF on Monday and Tuesday.
According to Officer Commanding, S K Goutam the 52-Road Construction Company (RCC) of General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) the 240 feet long timber decking reinforced Bailey Suspension Bridge (BSB) having 3.27 m carriageway width erected over Chenab River at Km 149.400 on Ramban Old Alignment road one month ahead of schedule time of completion on Wednesday.
He said in order to avoid undue hardships for the people of Ramban, the competent authorities has decided to throw open this bridge for vehicular traffic.
He said the bridge is suitable for carrying a load of 40T (tone) single vehicle at a time with speed limitation of 10 Km/hr.
The vital (suspension) Bridge over river Chenab connecting the old town Ramban with District Headquarters Maitra, Ramban was closed for every type of vehicular movement on 6, September .2022, after the bridge was declared unsafe by the GREF.
Locals, political leaders have expressed their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam and concerned agencies for early completing the bridge replacement work.
Elaborating its importance, Advocate Arun Singh Raju said that early completion of the bridge work was most urgent as with the closure of this short and decades old route due to its launching a common man had been to travel about 12 Km via a Jaswal Bridge over river Chenab at Karool to reach district administration complex Maitra, Ramban.