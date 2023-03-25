BRO opens 427 km strategic Leh-Manali highway in 138 days

New Delhi: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the strategically important Leh-Manali highway (NH 3) on Saturday in a record time of 138 days.

The Leh-Manali highway generally remains closed from November end with the onset of winter till it is opened in March.

Officials said that last year, it took 144 days for the BRO to open the highway for traffic movement. It is a 427 km long strategic highway connecting Ladakh with the rest of India through Manali, having strategic importance for the movement of the armed forces and their supplies to the forward areas in Ladakh, as well as connecting the people of Ladakh with the rest of the country.